HC Advisors LLC Purchases 21,100 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

