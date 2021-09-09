HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOEV. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Canoo will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

