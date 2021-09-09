HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 181.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

