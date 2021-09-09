Head to Head Analysis: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) vs. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lockheed Martin and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 4 3 0 2.43 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus target price of $400.87, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 10.69% 123.35% 14.37% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Stable Road Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $65.40 billion 1.49 $6.83 billion $24.84 14.15 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; th

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

