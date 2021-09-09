Head-To-Head Comparison: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) versus Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 16.84% 29.19% 16.52% Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A

42.8% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $76.42 million 2.04 $12.87 million $0.63 14.35 Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 1 4 0 2.80 Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.30%. Given Sharps Compliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Li-Cycle.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Li-Cycle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

