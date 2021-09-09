Head-To-Head Review: Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) vs. CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -49.90% N/A -14.06% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.21 -$295.37 million N/A N/A CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Senior Living.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Senior Living and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00

CareMax has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Summary

Capital Senior Living beats CareMax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

