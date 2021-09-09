Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $192.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.84 million and the lowest is $187.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $769.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $807.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 155,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,622. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

