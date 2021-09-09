HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HQY stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,926. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

