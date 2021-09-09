Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after acquiring an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $231.51 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

