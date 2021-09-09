Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Down 1.7%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 3,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 68,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

