Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Down 1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN)’s share price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.70 ($1.41). Approximately 10,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of -32.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.22.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

