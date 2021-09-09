HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

