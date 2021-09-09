HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.