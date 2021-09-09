HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.