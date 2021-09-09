HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,728 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

