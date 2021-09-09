HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

