Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.17 Million

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report $192.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.95 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $181.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. 14,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,808. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

