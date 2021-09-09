Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$34.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.