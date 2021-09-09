Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $753.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.70 million and the highest is $755.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $705.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

