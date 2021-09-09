Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $3,082,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $11,363,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

