Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after acquiring an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 654,102 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $122.76 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

