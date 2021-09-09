Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 60 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of CHF 76.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

