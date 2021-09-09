HOMIHELP (HOMI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $16.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

