Homrich & Berg Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

URI stock opened at $339.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

