Homrich & Berg Purchases New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 418.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

NYSE MSI opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $246.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

