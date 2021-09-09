Homrich & Berg Takes $205,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $336.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

