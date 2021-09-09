HSBC Upgrades Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) to “Buy”

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

