Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $222.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.88. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.