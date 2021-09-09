Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.23.

Humana stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,743. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

