Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 262,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,000. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.