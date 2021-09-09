Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0920 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $959,506.40 and $16.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00301103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00149341 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00177972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

