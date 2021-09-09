IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,348. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.