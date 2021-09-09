IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.06

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 2457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $824,904. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

