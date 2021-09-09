iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.