iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

