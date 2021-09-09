II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.67 Million

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce sales of $810.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.90 million and the lowest is $794.30 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

