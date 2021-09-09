Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 15.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.94. 323,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,205. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

