Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.39

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

ISMAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Indra Sistemas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

