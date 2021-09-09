Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($46.14).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

