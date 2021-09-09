Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$23.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$21.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -23.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

