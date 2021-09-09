Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,014 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

