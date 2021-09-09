Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FISI opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.