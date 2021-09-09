Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) insider Adrian Reynolds bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,250.00 ($16,607.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Resolute Mining
