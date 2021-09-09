Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) insider Adrian Reynolds bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,250.00 ($16,607.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

