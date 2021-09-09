Insider Selling: AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Director Sells 1,770 Shares of Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $50,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACY opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 4.22. AeroCentury Corp. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

