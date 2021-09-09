Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Sells 11,083 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXON traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,465. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $80.54 and a one year high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

