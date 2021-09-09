Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $742,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eXp World by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of eXp World by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.