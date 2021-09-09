Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 16,701 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

SEMrush stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $952,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.