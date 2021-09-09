Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 2,780 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $753.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.34 billion, a PE ratio of 392.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $689.53 and a 200 day moving average of $667.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.51 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.