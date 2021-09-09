Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0464 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $7,947.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00169309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044133 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,086,640 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

