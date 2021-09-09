Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.